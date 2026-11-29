New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Sunday said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had agreed to discuss the division of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan in November 1962, describing it as a dark chapter in the Congress party’s history.

In a post on X titled “Congress’s Dark Chapter, Chapter - 258”, Dubey raised the issue and tagged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader also shared historical documents, highlighting discussions involving Nehru, who was then the Prime Minister; British External Affairs Minister and Minister of Atomic Energy Duncan Sandys, the United Kingdom’s Minister of Commonwealth Relations; and Averell Harriman, Assistant Secretary of State in the United States.

The documents refer to discussions in November 1962 concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the possibility of India and Pakistan resuming talks on the issue.

Dubey alleged that Nehru had agreed to discuss the division of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He used the documents to raise questions about the Congress party’s position and the decisions taken by its leadership during that period.

“On 29 November 1962, Prime Minister Nehru held a joint meeting with Pakistan’s President, General Ayub Khan, to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two parts and issued a statement. @RahulGandhi, please read carefully the statement made by your maternal grandfather, Nehru, in the Lok Sabha on 30 November 1962. China had already defeated us in the war and occupied our territory. We fought this war with American money, with military support from the British government,” Dubey wrote.

“After losing the war, British Cabinet Minister Duncan Sandys and US Under Secretary of State Averell Harriman came to Delhi on 27 November 1962 and met Prime Minister Nehru. They then went to Pakistan on 28 November 1962 with a proposal to divide Jammu and Kashmir and met President Ayub Khan,” he added.

The BJP leader further highlighted that on November 29, 1962, the British and American ministers informed Indian journalists and the BBC about the agreement to divide Jammu and Kashmir.

“There was an uproar from Parliament to the streets. During the Lok Sabha debate, Nehru appeared to see his plans fall through. He said that he did not read newspapers or listen to BBC news. Acting as a broker for America and Britain is part of the Gandhi-Nehru family’s ideology,” he said.

The post forms part of Dubey’s series of social media posts titled “Congress’s Dark Chapter”, in which he has raised allegations concerning the party’s political and historical record.

By sharing the documents, Dubey sought to draw attention to the diplomatic discussions involving the Indian, British and American representatives over Jammu and Kashmir in November 1962.

--IANS

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