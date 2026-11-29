Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah ended a wicket drought by dismissing Tom Latham as New Zealand reached 36/1 in nine overs at tea in their second innings, and stretched their lead to 146 runs on day three of the second Test against India at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in 86.1 overs in reply to New Zealand's first-innings score of 356, with Dhruv Jurel top-scoring with a gritty 88. Kyle Jamieson took 4-69 as New Zealand secured a first-innings lead of 110.

At tea, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls were unconquered on 15 and 12 respectively. India will need quick wickets in the final session to stay in the contest. At the start of the session, Jurel added 64 for the ninth wicket with debutant Gurnoor Brar before Jamieson struck with the second new ball to end India’s innings.

New Zealand's openers then got off to a brisk start against a wayward Indian attack. Conway whipped Jasprit Bumrah through midwicket for four in the first over. Latham drove Anshul Kamboj for a boundary in the next over and then ran for his four runs off a pull. Conway later edged Bumrah past gully for another four.

India were without Akash Deep, who was ruled out with delayed concussion symptoms after being struck twice on the helmet by Jamieson while batting in the morning session. Prasidh Krishna came in as his concussion substitute, with the BCCI saying its medical team was monitoring Akash Deep.

The decision to bring in Prasidh ahead of seamer Mohammed Siraj raised a few eyebrows. It also meant India lost the services of Akash Deep, their most successful bowler in the first innings with figures of 5-99. Kamboj steadied himself with two maidens and India started building some pressure on the openers.

Bumrah finally struck in the seventh over when Latham chopped a short-of-length ball outside off onto his stumps and fell for eight. The New Zealand captain was visibly annoyed with himself, as Bumrah ended a 292-ball wait for a wicket, the longest drought in his Test career. Nicholls and Conway kept the runs coming till tea break arrived, as the duo maintained New Zealand’s commanding position in the match.

Brief scores: India 246 in 86.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 88, Akash Deep 29; Kyle Jamieson 4-69, Nathan Smith 2-54) trail New Zealand 356 and 36/1 in nine overs (Devon Conway 15 not out, Henry Nicholls 12 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-20) by 146 runs.

--IANS

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