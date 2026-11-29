New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The weakening of the global AI trade and the impressive growth in India’s corporate earnings are the principal factors which have brought the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) back to India, according to analysts.

The FII buying which was picked up early this month has been continuing relentlessly. FPIs have been buyers almost every day this month and the cumulative buying through November 26 stood at Rs 143,284 crore, according to the exchange data.

“This is an all-time record. Almost 50 per cent of the FII money which left India in the previous 10 months has come back just this month, so far,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

This aggressive buying by the FIIs has made India the best performing market in the world in November. The massive capital inflows helped rupee reach 92.99 to the dollar, making the INR the best performing currency in Asia in November.

FIIs have been big buyers in financials, particularly banks -both private sector and public sector- telecommunications, FMCG, IT and consumer services. Going by the present trends, the FII inflows are likely to continue, said the analyst.

On Tuesday, Guru Nanak Jayanti resulted in a market holiday, therefore there were only 4 trading days this week. Foreign investors continued to invest with the following amounts on each respective day: Monday (5,673 crore); Wednesday (4,479 crore); Thursday (5,843 crore); and Friday (1,634 crore).

“This gave an overall figure of around 17,630 crore, continuing the 19-day investment streak and reaching around 1.33 lakh crore. Gross equity investments were 79,923 crore and equity outflows were 62,293 crore (provisional figures),” said Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer, Choice Wealth.

In addition, having predominantly sold throughout the month to date, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) reversed course and invested a net amount of 6,333 crore last week.

Again, most of this was concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday. For the first time in weeks, both foreign and domestic investors were therefore in agreement on market direction, said analysts.

—IANS

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