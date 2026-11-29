New York, Nov 29 (IANS) The city celebrated the centennial Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade two days late while the city and neighbouring areas were recovering from destructive storms and flooding that caused its postponement.

More than three million people lined the 5.6-kilometre route of the parade on Saturday, watching the 30 gigantic helium-filled comic character balloons, the 28 floats and bands from around the country in the city's annual ritual start of the holiday season.

Elsewhere in the region, more than 85,000 homes, institutions and businesses were without power, down from the 750,000 on Thursday when rain and winds caused havoc.

Many areas were still struggling with the effects of the rain that flooded homes and turned streets into rivers, submerging cars and leaving one man drowned.

Waves as high as 3.6 metres pummelled some areas, creating massive coastal erosion, wiping out protective dunes and flooding the interiors.

Meanwhile, Mayor Zohran Mamdani missed the celebration, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a football match against a team of journalists that was defeated by his squad of bureaucrats, 10-5.

Wind gusts of more than 90 kmph grounded the comic character balloons, the highlight of the parade, on Thursday, the annual Thanksgiving Day, forcing its postponement for the first time in its 100-year history.

City rules prohibit the iconic comic character balloons, some as long as 24 metres, tethered to columns of marching crews, when wind gusts are expected to exceed 54 kmph.

That rule came about after an onlooker was seriously injured in 1997 when strong winds slammed a Cat in the Hat balloon against a lamppost.

The characters this year included perennial favourites like Mickey Mouse, Snoopy and Superman, alongside Hello Kitty and a Minion.

Rapper LL Cool J and singers Megan Moroney and RAYE were featured in the celebration.

--IANS

al/rs