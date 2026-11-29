Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Versatile actor Atul Kulkarni stepped into Bollywood with Kamal Haasan's 2000 historical crime drama "Hey Ram".

During a throwback media interaction, Atul Kulkarni had once revealed how he ended up getting a break in Bollywood. He credited Kamal Haasan for the turning point in his career trajectory.

He revealed that he was doing a play titled 'Gandhi Virod Gandhi' in which he was essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi. Many people who had worked with Kamal Haasan had seen his play, along with his other work. As the 'Indian' actor came to know about him, he was called to Madras, and they did his screen test, after which he was selected to essay the role of Shriram Abhayankar in "Hey Ram".

Atul Kulkarni was heard saying, "I was doing a play called 'Gandhi Virod Gandhi', in which I played the role of Mahatma Gandhi. Kamal ji had heard a lot about that play and my acting, and a lot of people who used to work with him had seen my play and all my other work in Delhi and Bombay. They called me to Madras, and my screen test was done, and I was selected."

Written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, "Hey Ram" saw him in the title role, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Vasundhara Das, and Girish Karnad in pivotal roles.

Despite receiving positive reviews, "Hey Ram" did not perform well at the ticket counters.

The movie was screened at the International Film Festival of India and was even selected by the Film Federation of India as its submission to the Oscars in the year 2000, however, it did not make it to the nomination list.

The film bagged 3 National Film Awards - Atul Kulkarni as 'Best Supporting Actor', 'Best Costume Design' and 'Best Special Effects'.

The project was further screened at the 25th Toronto International Film Festival and at the 2000 Locarno Festival.

--IANS

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