J&K: Terrorists kill non-local worker in Kulgam, another injured (Lead)

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) Terrorists shot and killed one non-local worker and critically injured another in Kellam village of J&K’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Officials said two brick kiln workers, hailing from Chhattisgarh, were shot at while one died on the spot; the other was shifted in critical condition to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag, where doctors are trying to revive him.

Sources had earlier told IANS that while one non-local labourer died on the spot, the other had succumbed in the hospital. However, the officials have now confirmed that terrorists fired at the two non-local workers in Kellam village of Kulgam, in which one died on the spot, and another is under treatment.

"One non-local labourer identified as Deepak from Chhattisgarh died on the spot while the other non-local labourer identified as Bhupinder, also from Chhattisgarh, is being treated at Anantnag hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition,” an official said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on X, “I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat, and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists.

“J&K Police and Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families."

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track the attackers, officials said.

The incident follows a heightened state of counter-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley in response to recent terrorist violence.

Last week, terrorists killed the J&K Armed Police Head Constable, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, while he was deployed on Yatra duty in Anantnag town.

--IANS

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