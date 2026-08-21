Asian voters emerge as swing bloc in Texas

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) Asian-American voters could become a decisive constituency in Texas elections, with new polling indicating strong support for Democrat James Talarico but also revealing that many voters know little about him.

In a statement, AAPI Victory Fund said that Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton by 15 percentage points among Asian-American voters.

The organisation did not include detailed information about the poll’s sample size, field dates or margin of error in the email circulated to supporters. Those details would be required for a fuller assessment of the findings.

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing electorate in Texas, according to the AAPI Victory Fund, which supports greater political participation and representation among Asian-American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

The group said the polling showed Asian-American voters were not rejecting candidates but waiting to see which campaigns would engage with them meaningfully.

“Nearly half of Asian Texans say they know little or nothing about James Talarico,” it said. “Which means that he starts from a position of strength with Asian American voters and leads among likely Democratic primary voters.”

The findings suggest name recognition remains a substantial challenge even for candidates who currently enjoy favourable support within the community.

The organisation urged candidates to build relationships with Asian-American voters well before Election Day and to avoid treating outreach as a symbolic exercise limited to heritage celebrations or isolated campaign appearances.

“We must engage Asian Americans, not only during heritage months or on one Zoom call, but in their homes, temples, and respective languages,” it said.

Language access and culturally specific campaigning could prove particularly important in Texas, where the broader Asian-American electorate includes Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino, Pakistani and other communities with distinct political priorities.

The group argued that Asian-American voters should not be treated as a single uniform bloc. Affordability, education, immigration, healthcare, public safety and small-business conditions can carry different levels of importance among communities and generations.

The polling is also significant because a lead among Asian-American voters does not necessarily guarantee strong turnout. Campaigns and civic organisations must still identify eligible voters, explain election procedures and persuade them to cast ballots.

Indian Americans are a prominent part of the Asian-American population in Texas, particularly in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin metropolitan areas. The community includes technology professionals, physicians, academics, entrepreneurs and small-business owners, alongside a growing number of second-generation voters.

Both Democrats and Republicans have intensified their outreach to Indian-American voters in recent election cycles. Democrats have generally emphasised immigration, healthcare and civil rights, while Republicans have focused on taxation, business regulation, public safety and socially conservative voters.

--IANS

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