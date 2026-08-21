Nimisha Sajayan says ‘Babita Singh Reporting’ made her rethink relationships in her own life

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan has opened up about her experience of playing Babita Singh in “Babita Singh Reporting.”

Reflecting on the role and its impact on her personally, the actress revealed that portraying the character made her look inward and rethink the relationships in her own life. Nimisha, who portrays Babita Singh aka Baby, shared, “Baby is one of those characters that has stayed with me and, in many ways, changed me as a person. Playing her made me look inward and rethink the relationships in my own life—how I show up in them, what I expect from them, and how often we adjust without even realising it.”

“That personal connection made Baby one of the most meaningful characters I have played, and one I know I will carry with me for a long time. I’m excited for audiences to discover her and experience Babita Singh Reporting when it premieres on Prime Video.”

Director Ambiecka Pandit added, “It is a story about an investigation that quietly unravels much more than just a murder. I wanted the mystery and emotion to move together while keeping the storytelling grounded and engaging.”

“The film also reflects the realities many women navigate—having their emotions dismissed, constantly adjusting, and struggling to be heard. At the same time, it is an entertaining investigation with layered characters and family dynamics. I’m excited for audiences in India and around the world to experience Babita Singh Reporting when it premieres on Prime Video on August 28.”

On Friday, the makers released the trailer of the film on social media. The trailer follows Babita, affectionately called Baby and played by Nimisha Sajayan, a young police officer whose life takes an unexpected turn after her childhood friend Bansi, portrayed by Barun Sobti, is murdered.

Determined to uncover the truth, Baby begins investigating the case, following a series of clues that lead her towards startling revelations.

The movie is executive produced by Sudip Sharma and produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, under the banner of Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three.

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film features Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role along with Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles. “Babita Singh Reporting” will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 28.

--IANS

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