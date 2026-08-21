August 21, 2026 11:34 AM हिंदी

‘Class’ actor Moses Koul on new track ‘Jee Le’: This song is not trying to sell you anything

‘Class’ actor Moses Koul on new track ‘Jee Le’: This song is not trying to sell you anything

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor-singer Moses Koul, who was seen as the lead in the series “Class”, has come out with a new track titled “Jee Le” and said that it’s about a moment where you don’t know if you are falling for the moment, the person in front of you, or what you have become in that moment.

Moses’ latest single, Jee Le celebrates relationships that don't begin with grand declarations but grow through familiarity, comfort, and everyday conversations.

Speaking about the song, Moses shared in a statement: This song is not trying to sell you anything - it’s about a moment where you don’t know if you are falling for the moment, the person in front of you or what you have become in that moment.

The song is rooted in emotional honesty, reminding listeners that love isn't always dramatic, traditional, and ever-lasting, sometimes it can be found in the routines we live every day and the people who unexpectedly become part of them.

The music video brings this idea to life through an office setting, where two colleagues slowly discover a connection without either of them setting out to find it.

Moses is known for his distinctive guitar playing style, and experimentation in musical mediums in the Indian Independent and underground Music scene.

His musical repertoire consists of working across genres like Pop, Rap, Rock and R&B, with artists such as Arijit Singh, Divine, Metal/Rock outfit Kraken amongst many others. He also has multiple songwriting and production credits to his name.

Talking about his maiden Netflix series, “Class” is a crime drama thriller television series adapted by Ashim Ahluwalia and based on the Spanish series Elite. It is set in Hampton International, a fictional elite high school in Delhi, and revolves around the relationships among three working-class students enrolled at the school and their wealthy classmates.

The series explores a wide range of social issues affecting modern youth, including casteism, child neglect, corruption, homophobia, religious discrimination, and income inequality in India.

--IANS

dc/

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