Adnan Sami remembers late mother on her birth anniversary: Her number’s still on my speed dial

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) On his mother’s 79th birth anniversary, musician Adnan Sami remembered her and shared a note about missing her and that he still has her name and number saved on his phone.

Adnan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of his late mother, who passed away in 2024.

He wrote: “Today is my mother’s birthday. I still miss her in ways that catch me off guard. Her laughter. Those odd, sharp observations she would make about life and about me — the kind that stayed with you long after she said them. There is a space she left that no one else can fill.”

Adnan said that his daughter Medina feels it too.

“Even now, years later, her name and number are still saved in my phone. Still on my favourites. Still on speed dial. I know that name will never flash on my screen again. I know she is not there. And yet I cannot bring myself to delete it. I simply can’t.”

“To everyone who still sees their mother’s name light up on their phone — answer it. Be grateful for that privilege. One day that name will stop appearing, and it will never come back. Love your parents while you can. Their love is the purest kind you will ever know — unconditional, selfless, and without agenda. Happy birthday, Ami. You are still so deeply, deeply loved.”

Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano". He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016.

Some of his iconic songs include "Lift Karadey," "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," “Kabhi Nahi”, "Tera Chehra," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," to name a few.

--IANS

dc/