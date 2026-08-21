Shweta Tiwari on receiving vulgar abuse from Raj Thackeray supporters: ‘I believed Marathi culture respected women’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Television actress Shweta Tiwari has spoken out against the abuse women face on social media after allegedly receiving derogatory messages from people she claimed were supporters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress shared a series of lengthy notes addressing what she described as the “deeply concerning” and “unfortunately very common” practice of using abusive language against women online. Shweta began by questioning how men from different backgrounds, including those who are educated and come from respectable families, could feel comfortable using degrading language against women. She pointed out that many of these men have mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters, yet still resort to such abuse online.

Shweta then alleged that some of the people abusing her were supporters of Raj Thackeray or his party. Reflecting on her connection with Maharashtra, she said she had spent her entire life in the state and had grown up believing that Marathi culture valued the dignity and strength of women.

The actress wrote, “Today I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and unfortunately very common on social media: calling a woman: r****. Any woman. Of any age. From any profession. Any man from any background can come online and call a woman r****. And what shocks me is that these men are not necessarily uneducated or from troubled backgrounds. Many of them are educated, seemingly come from respectible families, have wives, mothers, daughters and sisters. And yet feel completely comfortable using the most degrading word they can think of for another woman.” (sic)

The ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ actress added, “And I thought how do you go home to that family after speaking to another woman like this? Apparently he is also a supporter of Raj Thackeray or his party. And that brings me to something very personal. I have lived in Maharashtra all my life. My father was brought up in Mumbai. All my life I have grown up seeing the pride and dignity attached to being a Marathi maanus… I grew up believing that Marathi culture respected women, their strength and their dignity.”

“So when I see people who proudly identify as Marathi maanus coming into women's DMs and calling them r****, I genuinely have to ask: Is this what being a Marathi maanus has come to mean? Raj Thackeray, if people like this are your supporters, then I would genuinely like to know, do you believe this is acceptable behaviour? Because speaking Marathi, calling yourself a Marathi manus or claiming to love Maharashtra is not enough.”

Shweta Tiwari concluded writing, “Because a woman doesn't lose her dignity just because you don't know her. And she certainly doesn't deserve to be called r**** simply becaue you disagree with her, dislike her or feel entitled to abuse her. Respect women not only the women you love but women. Period.” (sic)

Earlier, Shweta had made headlines after she shared a video claiming that she found a cockroach in a Red Bull can ordered through Instamart. “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, and we also received a cockroach with that,” she said.

--IANS

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