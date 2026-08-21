Anil Kapoor on ‘1942: A Love Story’ being back on screen: Come for songs, stay for nostalgia

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) As the 8K restored version of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “1942: A Love Story” hit the theatres once again after 32 years since its release, actor Anil Kapoor celebrated its return, urging cinephiles to revisit the remastered classic for its iconic songs, nostalgia and timeless magic.

Sharing a reel video from the screening of the restored version on Instagram, Anil wrote: “Thank you to everyone who came and made the evening so special.”

“1942: A Love Story is back on the big screen, remastered and looking better than ever. Come for the songs. Stay for the nostalgia. And experience the magic of the film all over again.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story is re-released in theatres on August 21, featuring a new 8K restoration and remastered Dolby 5.1 sound.

“1942: A Love Story” stars Anil, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, with Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Pran and Brian Glover.

The film revolves around lovers Naren (Kapoor) and Rajjo (Koirala), who come from contrasting family backgrounds and depicts how their relationship is threatened owing to the outbreak of the Indian revolutionary movement.

The film's core plot was reported to be inspired by the 1992 Kannada-language film Mysore Mallige, which itself was based on the 1942 work of same title by K. S. Narasimhaswamy.

This was the last film work of R. D. Burman, who died before the release of the film. Upon release, the film did not perform well commercially. It was praised for the performances, soundtrack, cinematography, and theme, but criticized for its story, screenplay, and pacing. Over the years, the film developed a cult following.

On the acting front, Anil was last seen in “Alpha” by Shiv Rawail. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the first female-led film in the universe, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.

The film follows a highly trained assassin raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. When she discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood, she teams up with her long lost sister to take down her creator and his illicit military program.

--IANS

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