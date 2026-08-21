India High Commissioner hosts Team India ahead of Colombo Test

Colombo, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has hosted the Indian team here at India House ahead of the second Test of the ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Jha hosted both the Indian and Sri Lankan teams on Thursday night, with the two sides preparing for the second Test, scheduled to begin in Colombo on August 23.

The BCCI shared a post from the event on X, describing the gathering as a 'memorable evening.'

“A memorable evening in Colombo! H.E. Mr. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Colombo ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka,” the BCCI said in its X post.

Jha also expressed his pleasure at hosting both teams and shared the glimpses of the meeting on X, with a caption, “Cheering for #TeamIndia. Happy to host the Indian and Sri Lankan Men’s Cricket Teams during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka. Bound by a shared passion for the sport, cricket continues to strengthen the enduring ties between India and Sri Lanka.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a comprehensive 165-run victory in the opening Test in Galle. India dominated the first Test after posting 462 in their first innings, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring a magnificent 167. The visitors then bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 before setting up a 372-run target in the fourth innings.

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 6-55 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 10-101. Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 206, handing India a convincing victory.

The Colombo Test, which will be played from August 23 to 27, will give Sri Lanka an opportunity to level the series, while India will look to maintain their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

--IANS

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