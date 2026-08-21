Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' gets off to a strong start as advance bookings open

Bangalore, Aug 21 (IANS) The makers of director Geetu Mohandas's much awaited pan Indian film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Friday announced the opening of the film's advance bookings, much to the delight of eagerly waiting fans and film buffs.

Rocking Star Yash took to his X timeline to announce the opening of advance bookings. He wrote, "A fairy tale isn't just what this film is. It's also what making it was. One string of thought, talent from everywhere, each doing right by their craft, avalanching into TOXIC. "Peculiar Alchemy," as our Director calls it. Five days to go. Book now."

Sources in the industry claimed that advance bookings were now officially open and that the film had gotten off to a very strong start, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding it. The early response further underlined the audience pull surrounding Yash and the curiosity around a world that is entirely new to the big screen, they claimed.

To mark the opening of bookings, the makers unveiled a special video featuring Rocking Star Yash, director Geetu Mohandas and the film’s ensemble cast. Through a collection of candid moments and reflections, actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair shared what made Toxic a special film for them.

From the film’s distinctive world to Geetu Mohandas’s unconventional approach, the cast’s words offered a glimpse into the belief and excitement surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release.

The announcement further built anticipation to see Yash back on the big screen following the phenomenal success of the 'KGF' franchise.

For the unaware, 'KGF: Chapter 2' had gone on to emerge as a global box-office phenomenon, grossing over ₹1,200 crore worldwide, cementing Yash’s stature as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

With 'Toxic', the actor returns with a film that has already generated significant anticipation for its scale, distinctive world and ambitious cinematic vision.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 26 this year. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world to audiences across languages.

--IANS

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