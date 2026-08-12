Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigns ahead of AGM; will not seek reappointment

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has resigned from his position and will not seek re-appointment when his current tenure ends in February 2027, according to a report by NDTV Profit citing sources.

The development comes ahead of Tata Sons' Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 18.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, "I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility."

Chandrasekaran has served as Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group since January 2017. He joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern in 1987 and went on to become the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2009 before taking charge of Tata Sons.

In July 2025, Tata Sons had set two conditions for extending Chandrasekaran's tenure, including that the holding company would continue to remain unlisted and that a resolution would be reached on the stake held by the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, according to the report.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, with Tata Trusts holding around 66 per cent of the company.

Chandrasekaran's exit comes as the conglomerate continues to navigate the restructuring of its businesses and the group's broader ownership and capital structure.

Following the development, shares of several Tata Group companies came under selling pressure in Wednesday's morning trade.

Tata Consumer Products declined more than 1 per cent to Rs 1,066 apiece on the NSE, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell up to 5.

Titan Company shares were down 1.03 per cent at Rs 5,075.10, while Tata Power Company declined 0.9 per cent to Rs 376.60.

--IANS

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