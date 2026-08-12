August 12, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh youth face growing unemployment crisis amid lack of jobs, opportunities

Bangladesh youth face growing unemployment crisis amid lack of jobs, opportunities

Dhaka, Aug 12 (IANS) Bangladesh’s youth are facing a growing employment crisis, with many struggling to turn their education and skills into jobs and opportunities, local media reported on Wednesday, citing a nationwide survey.

The findings highlight unemployment as one of the biggest challenges confronting young people across the country.

The survey, titled “Problems of Youth in Bangladesh and Possible Solutions,” identified unemployment, skills gaps, mental stress, digital addiction, online gambling and drug abuse as major concerns among young people in Bangladesh, along with limited youth participation in policymaking.

The assessment was jointly conducted by social research and advocacy group Shopnopuri Kallyan Sangstha and Bangladesh Co-Creation to mark International Youth Day 2026, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

International Youth Day is observed on Wednesday, under the United Nations theme “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations.” Marked annually on August 12, the day raises awareness of the challenges and opportunities facing young people around the world and celebrates their role as essential partners in achieving sustainable development.

Students, youth organisers, volunteers, social and development workers, and representatives of youth initiatives from across Bangladesh took part in the survey. Many respondents cited unemployment as a major concern, while the survey also highlighted growing challenges related to the mental well-being of young people.

Saleha K, a member of Disable Welfare Society Bangladesh, identified growing frustration and depression among young people as major concerns.

On the other hand, Rabiul Islam, organising secretary of Gabura Welfare Society, said that uncertainty about the future, low self-confidence and lack of guidance are leaving many young people in Bangladesh increasingly vulnerable to mental stress.

Furthermore, Sanjida Sumiya Suchona, a representative of Geo Avengers, said that the inability to secure desired employment, financial stability and a better quality of life after years of education and skills development is driving frustration among many young people.

Excessive reliance on digital technology, along with online gambling and casino games, was also identified as a concern by respondents.

Md Shariful Islam Abhi, founder and director of Islamic Society Sangha Burimari, pointed to mobile phone misuse and drug addiction as growing problems among young people.

Raising concerns over the growing popularity of online gambling and betting in Bangladesh, Md Golam Momin, a student at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, said that the temptation to earn money quickly is leading many young people into risky pursuits.

Highlighting a relatively different concern, Aman Ullah, advisor to Bangladesh-based 'Dipanchal Foundation', said that a “transit mindset” is emerging among many young people, with many viewing Bangladesh as a temporary stop rather than a country where they can build their future, Dhaka Tribune reported.

He added that an increasing number of young people view migration abroad as the primary pathway to a successful future.

--IANS

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