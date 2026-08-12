Pakistan opener Shan Masood returns to training ahead of England Tests

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Pakistan received a major boost ahead of the start of their World Test Championship campaign in England, with Shan Masood stepping back into batting practice after recovering from a finger injury.

The left-hander joined his teammates at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham on Tuesday, taking part in the squad's training programme under the watch of Pakistan's medical staff. His return to the nets comes less than a fortnight before the opening Test against England in Leeds, beginning on August 19.

Masood was forced out of Pakistan's recent Caribbean campaign after damaging his finger during the first Test against the West Indies. He subsequently missed the second match, although Pakistan went on to secure a significant away victory, their first on foreign soil since 2023, to complete a positive turnaround in the series.

His participation in batting practice now gives Pakistan hope that their experienced top-order option will be available when the three-Test series against England gets underway.

“The national Test squad took part in a practice session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham. The players participated in batting and bowling net practice during the session. Injured batter Shan Masood also took part in the practice session. Under the supervision of the medical team, he carried out batting practice,” Pakistan stated, as quoted by ICC.

Masood's fitness will be closely monitored over the coming days as Pakistan prepare for their first WTC fixture of the 2025-27 cycle against England. The visitors currently occupy eighth position in the championship table and will be looking to build on the momentum generated by their Caribbean success.

Before heading to Leeds, Pakistan will have another opportunity to assess their combinations under English conditions. Their scheduled four-day warm-up against a Professional County Club Select XI has been shortened to three days and will now begin on August 13 at Beckenham.

The fixture is expected to provide valuable preparation time for the squad before the Test series begins.

--IANS

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