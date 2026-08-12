Sunny Deol: Partition changed millions of lives forever

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, who visited the Partition Museum in Amritsar during ‘Batwara 1947’ promotions, said some chapters of history are painful, but they must be remembered so future generations understand the “value of peace, humanity and togetherness”.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the Partition Museum with his son Karan Deol.

He wrote: “Visited the Partition Museum in Amritsar during #Batwara1947 promotions. So many stories of pain, courage, separation and survival… stories that must never be forgotten.”

Sunny shared that “walking through those memories makes you realise how deeply Partition changed millions of lives forever.”

“Some chapters of history are painful, but we must remember them, so future generations understand the value of peace, humanity and togetherness. Waheguru sab te meher kare,” he added.

“Batwara 1947” also features Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

If the recently released trailer of the movie is any hint, it will revolve around a family whose lives are turned upside down amidst violence, fear, and forced migration.

The project also marks Preity Zinta's return to the screen after an eight-year gap.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai '. The Punjabi title translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

The Partition Museum is located in the town hall of Amritsar, Punjab, India. The museum aims to become the central repository of stories, materials, and documents related to the post-partition riots that followed the division of British India into two independent dominions: India and Pakistan.

The museum also focuses on the history of the "anti-colonial movement, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Komagata Maru incident, the All India Muslim League and the Indian National Congress, and the journey of resilience and recuperation for women”.

--IANS

dc/