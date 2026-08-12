August 12, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

Leading Tata Sons over past decade a great honour, profound responsibility: N Chandrasekaran

Leading Tata Sons over past decade a great honour, profound responsibility: N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) N Chandrasekaran -- who has completed four decades with the Tata Group -- on Wednesday described his tenure at the helm of the group as a great honour and a profound responsibility after resigning and deciding not to seek reappointment as Chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

Chandrasekaran communicated his decision to the Tata Sons board on Wednesday ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 18.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said he has completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the conglomerate.

"Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he said.

Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of his next term by five years. The proposal was subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board.

However, the proposal which was tabled before the Tata Sons board on February 24, 2026, was not carried through as one board member did not support it.

"In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," Chandrasekaran said.

He also noted that six months had passed since that board meeting and no resolution had been reached.

Tata Sons is currently executing several strategic projects and clarity on leadership beyond February 2027 is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders, Chandrasekaran said.

"Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," he said.

Chandrasekaran has also asked the board to decide on his successor soon to ensure a proper transition.

"I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders," he said.

Chandrasekaran became Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017, after previously serving as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services. Also, he joined TCS as an intern in 1987 and rose through the ranks before taking over as chairman of Tata Sons.

--IANS

ag/

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