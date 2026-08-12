Kareena Kapoor reveals Sara Ali Khan’s favourite food on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan received a sweet and playful birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor, who took to social media to celebrate the occasion with a special note.

Adding a personal touch to her message, Bebo also gave a glimpse into Sara’s food preferences. Sharing a picture featuring her, husband Saif Ali Khan with Sara and Ibrahim, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday Sara darling…to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full…” She also tagged Sara in the post. In the monochrome image, Kareena, Saif, Sara and Ibrahim could be seen smiling while posing together.

Kareena Kapoor married Sara Ali Khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan, in October 2012. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are from Saif’s first marriage to Amrita Singh, while Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan are his sons with Kareena.

Sara had previously spoken about her equation with Kareena, describing her more as a friend and a source of support rather than viewing her as a traditional “second mother.” She has also acknowledged that she already shares a close bond with her mother, Amrita Singh. Kareena, too, has maintained that she does not try to take on a motherly role in Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s lives. Instead, she prefers to be a supportive and positive presence, while respecting their relationship with their mother.

Sara Ali Khan turned 31 on August 12. The ‘Simmba’ actress marked her birthday surrounded by love and warm wishes. She received heartfelt birthday messages from her family members and friends from the film industry on social media.

On the professional front, Sara is gearing up for her next release, “Udta Teer,” in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has undergone a change in its release schedule and will now be released in cinemas on October 9, instead of its previously announced September 11 date.

The project marks filmmaker Akash A Kaushik’s first directorial venture. “Udta Teer” marks another collaboration between Sara and Ayushmann following their earlier film “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,” which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

--IANS

ps/