Suneeta Rao shares ‘hidden gem’ from ‘Kesaria’ recording sessions for 1996 album ‘Talaash’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao took a nostalgic trip back to 1996 as she shared a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse from the recording sessions of her album ‘Talaash’.

Recalling her collaboration with acclaimed producer and drummer Ranjit Barot, Suneeta revisited the fun moments from dubbing songs including ‘Kesaria’, ‘Sanam’, ‘Talaash’ and ‘Deewangee’, while calling the experience an “absolute pleasure and honour.”

“HERE IT IS! The ultimate “HIDDEN GEM”! In the studio with the inimitable producer and master drummer @ranjitbarot1 during the recording sessions of my album “TALAASH” in 1996!!!” Suneeta wrote.

She added: “Fun moments while dubbing the songs “Kesaria”, “Sanam”, “Talaash” and “Deewangee” ! What an absolute pleasure and honour it was working with him. Don’t miss his upcoming show “ Chingari” at NMACC on August 13th at The Studio Theatre!!”

"Kesariya" is an upbeat, folk-infused pop song by Indian singer Suneeta Rao, released in the 1990s as part of her popular repertoire. The track features lively traditional-style lyrics written by Shyam Anuragi, blending catchy pop beats with a vibrant, celebratory rhythm.

Suneeta became popular with the song "Paree Hoon main". She released a Hindi pop album entitled Dhuan in 1991 with Gramophone Company India, which sold over 75,000 copies, with music by Lesle Lewis.

The song and video of "Paree" from the album made Suneeta Rao a household name, leading the press to affectionately crown her the "Paree of the Masses".

She released a Hindi pop album entitled Talaash in 1999 with Gramophone Company India, with music by Ranjit Barot. Two videos that hit the screen were for the songs "Dehka Dehka" and "Kesariya", two folksy upbeat tracks that reinstated Rao at the top of the charts.

She then released a new single and music video entitled "Chhoti Chhoti Baatein" as part of the Magnasound album A Reason To Smile on the occasion of 50 years of Indian Independence. She also featured in a group song in the album called "Wajah Muskurane Ki".

Her career includes songs from films like Ghulam-e-Mustafa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaye.

--IANS

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