'The more you taste success, the more you want to be there': Jemimah eyes Champions Trophy glory

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues believes India’s maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph has only increased the team’s hunger for success, with the experienced batter eager to replicate that feeling when India compete in the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy.

India’s World Cup triumph on home soil last year was a landmark moment for the team and gave Rodrigues and her teammates a taste of what it takes to win an international title. The batter feels that achievement has further motivated the side to compete for more silverware.

“We’ve tasted success once, and we know what it feels like to be at the top. The more you taste it, the more you want to be there,” Rodrigues said on Jio Star. “Our team is working towards that, and yes, the Champions Trophy is going to be very special. It’s happening for the first time ever in women’s cricket, and I’ll be a part of it for the first time as well, so it’ll be pretty special, and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

“I think mindset-wise, nothing changes. At the end of the day, it’s about the team and how to make the team win, and that always stays,” she added.

Before shifting their complete focus to the Champions Trophy, India will face a challenging multi-format tour of South Africa in December.

The seven-match assignment will begin with a one-off Test in Gqeberha from December 9, followed by a three-match ODI series from December 16 and three T20Is from December 26.

Jemimah is looking forward to another series against South Africa, whom India defeated to clinch their maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title.

“It’s going to be a really exciting series for sure. Both teams have been doing really well. We’ve had a lot of rivalry lately and played a lot of matches against South Africa. I think it’s going to be great, with two of the top teams in the world facing each other in South Africa. It’s going to be a great challenge, and we’re really looking forward to it,” she said.

Jemimah was most recently in action for Southern Brave in The Hundred 2026, scoring 143 runs in six matches and helping the team reach the playoffs.

She produced two Player of the Match performances during the campaign before a hamstring injury brought her stint to an early end.

--IANS

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