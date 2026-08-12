Indrajit Lankesh on ‘Jai Hind Jai Sindh’: ‘It is about the pain Sindhi community went through during partition’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh has opened up about his upcoming film “Jai Hind Jai Sindh” and the idea behind telling a story rooted in love, patriotism, and the painful legacy of partition.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Lankesh said that the film is essentially a love story about a young couple set against the backdrop of partition. The narrative also explores the relationship between three generations, including a grandfather and his grandson. Talking about the historical backdrop, the filmmaker recalled how partition forced countless families to leave behind their homes, lands, and loved ones.

He particularly highlighted the experience of the Sindhi community, many of whom migrated from Sindh to India following Partition.

Indrajit shared, “It is a very painful history, a painful chapter in our past, where a lot of people lost their lands, families, children, fathers, and almost everything they had. When Partition happened, a lot of people from Pakistan came to India, and one of those communities was the Sindhis. I really feel for them because of what they went through. It is not just about what they suffered; they are still struggling with questions of identity because their ancestral land, Sindh, is now a part of Pakistan.”

“Before Partition, they were Indians, and they are Indians today. They are our brothers and sisters. But their forefathers, grandparents, land, homes, and everything they once had are still in Pakistan. That is why I say that this is a very painful chapter in the pages of Indian history. I still feel that Sindhis deserve better.”

The filmmaker went on to add, “They want their land back, and I believe Sindh belongs to India because it has such a rich history and culture. In fact, Sufi music was introduced by the Sindhis. I am in love with their culture, and with a lot of pain and sadness, I say that it has become a part of Pakistan. If I could change the pages of history, I would want Sindh to be brought back to India because I believe it belongs to India, and Sindhis are an integral part of India.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Vikram Kochhar, Indira Tiwari, Chhaya Kadam, Jaya Prada, and Zarina Wahab. “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story” is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026.

--IANS

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