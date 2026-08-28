Tara Sutaria’s mother Tina shares ‘then and now’ picture of actress: Always my baby

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria’s mother Tina Sutaria took to Instagram to share a heartwarming “then and now” picture of her daughter, reminiscing about her journey from childhood to the beautiful actress she is today.

Tina took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of Tara from her preschool days, dressed in a white and gold lehenga. She also shared a recent picture of the actress, who looked elegant in a saree. Alongside the pictures, Tina penned a sweet note, calling Tara “ever beautiful, ever graceful”.

She wrote: “Then ……. and now. Ever beautiful, ever graceful. Always my baby. @tarasutaria.”

Tara’s latest release is “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”. It is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Tara started her career as a singer in the reality show Big Bada Boom in 2010 and transitioned to acting with the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and was then seen in films suchas Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva.

Talking about Toxic, the film has collected Rs. 37.65 Cr across 22,629 shows on Day 2 as per Sachnilk. The gross collection is Rs. 165.85 Cr and total India net collections is Rs. 138.75 Cr so far.

--IANS

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