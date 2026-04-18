April 18, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria spends the weekend cuddling with her fur babies

Tara Sutaria spends the weekend cuddling with her fur babies

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) For actress Tara Sutaria, weekends are all about spending some quality time with her fur babies, Pookie and Watson.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a string of adorable photographs enjoying some night cuddles with her four-legged friends.

However, only Watson appeared in the photos as Tara revealed that Pookie had waddled off in an attempt to avoid these pookie cuddles with the 'Tadap' actress.

Providing a peek into her weekend diaries, Tara wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Saturday night cuddles with HRH Pookie & HRH Watson ( Pookie is not pictured here as she waddled off to avoid said cuddles ). (sic)"

The photos showed Tara sitting comfortably on the floor, showering her furry friends with love and affection. She was seen posing in a sharp white co-ord set, accessorized with some silver jewellery and a pair of spectacles placed on her head.

Tara took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped some more snaps of herself spending some quality time with her pets.

One of the posts had the text overlay, "Watson!!! Could you be any smaller/cuter?!"

On Tuesday, Tara gave her Instagram family a glimpse into her ‘last week at home’.

She took to her Insta handle and published a set of pictures featuring her elegant dinner table set-up, along with a piano and a stunning painting, making for a picturesque view.

“Last week at home! - Prepping my table for my favourite @farahkhankunder’s fabulous show - Evenings - Dinner is (almost) served - My favourite piece of art and my baby grand welcoming me home - @oonadmello, artist extraordinaire and someone I am lucky to call family painted this most exquisite piece for my new home. Seriously.. How lucky am I!?,” she wrote the caption

Work-wise, Tara will next be seen as Rebecca in Yash’s “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

--IANS

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