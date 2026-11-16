Tara Sharma recalls being struck by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s warmth as they arrive in India

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma recalled her earlier meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as the royal couple arrived in India.

Remembering her brief interaction with them, the ‘Masti’ actor said she was struck by their simplicity and warmth. Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a throwback picture from the meeting and welcomed the royal couple to India. Recalling the interaction, she said that away from their royal titles and responsibilities, they came across as two young parents having a casual conversation. Sharing her throwback image, she wrote, “Welcome @princeandprincessofwales! We enjoyed meeting you on your last visit and I remember in that brief interaction being struck by your simplicity and warmth.. Away from all the titles and responsibilities, just two young mums chatting, with @roopaksaluja in the middle haaha!”

Tara also spoke about embracing her mixed heritage, describing herself as half Indian and half English, and shared the photograph as a little flashback to the memorable meeting.

Wishing the royal couple well for their India visit, she added, “Good luck with @earthshotprize and have a super time. Onward and upward touch wood #staysafe.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in India for their first joint overseas royal tour in four years.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have arrived in Mumbai, marking the beginning of their India visit. According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to participate in several engagements over the coming days. The visit will focus on innovation, sustainability, and youth leadership, while also celebrating the longstanding ties between India and the United Kingdom, as per Kensington Palace.

While the India visit had been part of Prince William's schedule for several months, the royal couple's office confirmed that Kate would also accompany her husband on the trip.

William wrote on social media: “Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country.”

The 6th annual The Earthshot Prize will take place in Mumbai on November 16 and 17, 2026.

--IANS

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