Shraddha Arya says 'Forever grateful to God' as she completes 5 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Popular television actress Shraddha Arya completed 5 years of marital bliss with husband Rahul Nagal, on Monday.

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of happy family pictures with her husband and their twins. The couple was also seen twinning in white in these lovely stills.

Wishing her husband on their anniversary, Shraddha wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 5 To Us…Forever grateful to God for this beautiful little world we’ve created…(sic)."

Her "Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' co-star, Gaurav Khanna, shared in the comment section, "Happy anniversary to both of u . May all ur wishes come true. Have a great year ahead guys .. keep the madness on @sarya12. (sic)"

Talking about Shraddha's love life, back in 2015, Shraddha got engaged to NRI Jayant Ratti; however, the engagement was later called off, citing lack of compatibility.

Four years after that, in 2019, Shraddha made her relationship with Alam Singh Makkar public. These two even took part in the popular dance reality show "Nach Baliye". However, the couple also went their separate ways shortly after the show came to an end.

In November 2021, Shraddha finally tied the knot with the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in a traditional ceremony in New Delhi.

Taking the next step in their journey together, Shraddha and Rahul announced their first pregnancy in September 2024. On November 29, 2024, Shraddha was blessed with twins, a girl and a boy.

Shraddha frequently shares updates from her personal life on social media.

In August, Shraddha posted a sweet glimpse of her baby’s first attempt at capturing a picture.

She shared the precious moment, jokingly saying that she is “training her future personal photographer.”

Shraddha took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and penned “My baby’s first attempt at taking a picture.. Training my future personal photographer.”

The photograph showed her smiling as she posed with her little one, who is partially visible in the pic, with only half of the face captured in the frame.

--IANS

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