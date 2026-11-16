IEPFA, SEBI to hold investor camp for unclaimed shares and dividends

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The government-backed Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will organise a day-long ‘Niveshak Shivir’ here on November 17 to help investors recover unclaimed dividends, reclaim shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and resolve pending investor grievances, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the investor outreach programme is being held in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) in the national capital.

The initiative aims to provide investors with direct assistance in recovering unclaimed dividends and shares that have remained with companies for six to seven years, facilitate KYC updation and nomination services, and address pending IEPFA claim-related issues.

The ministry also announced that Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and Corporate Affairs Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil have been invited to attend the event.

Dedicated service desks will be set up at the venue to enable direct interaction between investors, companies and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) with the objective of speeding up grievance resolution and reducing dependence on intermediaries, according to the statement.

In a first for the programme, companies with significant unclaimed dividend accounts will participate directly in the camp, allowing eligible claimants to seek guidance and support from company representatives.

“The Niveshak Shivir forms part of IEPFA’s nationwide investor outreach and awareness programme, aimed at strengthening financial literacy, enhancing transparency, and simplifying the process of reclaiming unclaimed investments. The initiative reiterates IEPFA’s commitment to building a secure, accessible, and investor-centric financial ecosystem across the country,” the ministry added.

IEPFA -- which functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs -- is responsible for promoting investor education, awareness and protection through financial literacy initiatives and stakeholder engagement programmes across the country.

--IANS

ag/