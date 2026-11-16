Sensex jumps over 500 points as bank, FMCG stocks shine

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in banking and FMCG stocks amid positive global market cues, even as broader markets remained under pressure.

The Sensex rose 510.40 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 82,102.85, while the Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 25,291.10.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that after a strong two-week rally, the index is witnessing range-bound consolidation.

"The index may witness minor retracement or consolidation within the 25,000–25,500 range before the next leg of buying emerges. Positional support is placed at 24,800," analysts stated.

"However, the broader undertone remains bullish, and a buy-on-dips strategy should be preferred while closely monitoring key support and resistance levels," market experts noted.

Market sentiment was aided by buying in heavyweight banking and consumer goods stocks, helping frontline indices extend gains despite weakness in the broader market.

Among the Nifty constituents, Max Healthcare Institute, ITC and Tata Consumer Products emerged as the top gainers, leading the benchmark's advance.

However, the broader market lagged the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap 100 declined 0.51 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.10 per cent.

On the sectoral front, FMCG and banking stocks outperformed, with the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Bank indices posting the strongest gains of the session.

In contrast, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma indices ended lower, weighing on overall market breadth.

Market experts said that the divergence between benchmark indices and broader markets suggests that investors continued to favour large-cap defensive and financial stocks amid a supportive global backdrop.

Meanwhile, the rupee gained around 0.40 per cent, moving stronger above the 94.00 mark, supported by robust FII inflows of over Rs 50,000 crore in recent weeks.

"The rupee is expected to trade in a range of 93.50–94.25," analysts mentioned.

--IANS

pk