TN steps up bird flu surveillance; 40,000 chickens culled in Cuddalore

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has intensified surveillance against bird flu following the confirmation of H5N1 infection in poultry farms in Cuddalore district, with authorities culling around 40,000 chickens and temporarily restricting broiler farming in the affected area.

Director of Public Health Dr Somasundaram has instructed officials across the state to strengthen monitoring and preventive measures. He said no human cases of bird flu had been detected in Tamil Nadu so far and urged residents to remain vigilant without panicking.

The latest containment measures followed the deaths of chickens at farms near Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district. Samples sent to the national laboratory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

Following confirmation, approximately 40,000 farm chickens in the Kurinjipadi area were culled as part of containment operations. A temporary ban on broiler chicken rearing has also been imposed in the affected area for three months.

The outbreak comes weeks after Chennai’s Vandalur zoo was closed following the detection of infection among some birds housed there, adding to concerns over the spread of the disease among captive birds and poultry.

Surveillance has also been strengthened in Namakkal, a major egg production centre, as authorities step up precautions across Tamil Nadu’s poultry sector.

The health department is implementing preventive measures statewide to limit exposure and identify possible infections promptly.

Somasundaram advised people against handling dead birds with bare hands and urged anyone developing symptoms to seek medical attention without delay.

He stressed that the absence of detected human cases should not lead to complacency. Bird flu primarily affects birds, but infection can occasionally spread to humans through close, unprotected contact with infected birds, their secretions or droppings, or contaminated surroundings.

People handling sick or dead poultry, therefore, need particular caution. Doctors have advised people experiencing fever, headache, muscle pain, cough or breathing difficulties to consult a doctor promptly, particularly if they have recently come into contact with birds or poultry.

On food safety, Somasundaram urged consumers to eat only thoroughly cooked chicken and avoid undercooked meat. Proper cooking destroys the avian influenza virus, while safe handling helps prevent contamination during food preparation.

Reiterating that preventive action was underway across the state, he said the public should follow health advisories, avoid direct contact with dead birds and take symptoms seriously.

--IANS

aal/dpb