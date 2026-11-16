November 16, 2026 10:14 AM हिंदी

Indian markets trade higher in early deals; IT, banking shares rally

Indian markets trade higher in early deals; IT, banking shares rally

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks advanced in early trade on Monday amid continued foreign fund inflows with technology and banking stocks leading the rally.

Sensex jumped as much as 638 points or 0.78 per cent to an intraday high of 82,231. Nifty 50 rose 165 points or 0.65 per cent to 25,310 by 9:17 am.

Information technology (IT) stocks led sectoral gains as the respective index climbed 1.39 per cent on the NSE. Similarly, Nifty PSU and Nifty Private Banks rose up to 0.74 per cent. Media, healthcare, chemicals, auto and FMCG indices also traded in positive territory.

On the other hand, realty and metal stocks remained under pressure. Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal and Nifty Cement indices fell up to 0.63 per cent.

Market sentiment remained buoyant on sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, which analysts said has significantly improved risk appetite toward Indian equities

"The sustained aggressive buying by FIIs has dramatically transformed market sentiment. India has emerged as the best-performing major market over the past month, delivering returns of 9.4 per cent, outperforming markets such as the US, Japan and South Korea," they added.

The experts further noted that the market's outperformance was being supported by strong corporate earnings and continued capital inflows, adding that earnings growth could help offset concerns surrounding elevated US bond yields and the possibility of further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

However, analysts cautioned that profit booking by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and concerns over rising inflation could limit the pace of gains.

Technical analysts said the Nifty continued to trade above its recent breakout zone, although momentum indicators suggested the market may enter a consolidation phase. Immediate support is seen in the 25,000-25,100 range, while resistance is placed between 25,400 and 25,500.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for a fourth straight session in the previous trading session and purchased equities worth Rs 5,736 crore.

Meanwhile, DIIs extended their selling streak to an eleventh consecutive session with net sales of Rs 2,253 crore.

The market's advance came despite mixed global cues and lingering uncertainty around technology stocks, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Lisa Mishra: For me, it's about pushing my creative boundaries, discovering how much more I can bring to the screen

Lisa Mishra: For me, it's about pushing my creative boundaries, discovering how much more I can bring to the screen

India's solar module capacity jumps 15-fold to 116 GW on PLI push

India's solar module capacity jumps 15-fold to 116 GW on PLI push

Siniakova-Townsend win first WTA Finals title together

Siniakova-Townsend win first WTA Finals title together

Mohanlal-starrer #L368 unit gears up for second leg of filming in Karnataka (Photo: Aashirvad Cinemas/Instagram)

Mohanlal-starrer #L368 unit gears up for second leg of filming in Karnataka

Andreeva beats Svitolina to win WTA Finals

Andreeva beats Svitolina to win WTA Finals

Indian markets trade higher in early deals; IT, banking shares rally

Indian markets trade higher in early deals; IT, banking shares rally

Shriya Pilgaonkar explores Perth’s cultural walks, street art and stunning sunsets

Shriya Pilgaonkar explores Perth’s cultural walks, street art and stunning sunsets

Inappropriate for Europeans to lecture India: Meloni ally bashes Italian leader's 'vote theft' remarks

Inappropriate for Europeans to lecture India: Meloni ally bashes Italian leader's 'vote theft' remarks

Ravie Dubey says playing Lord Lakshman in ‘Ramayana’ is a gift

Ravie Dubey says playing Lord Lakshman in ‘Ramayana’ is a gift

TN steps up bird flu surveillance; 40,000 chickens culled in Cuddalore

TN steps up bird flu surveillance; 40,000 chickens culled in Cuddalore