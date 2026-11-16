Inappropriate for Europeans to lecture India: Meloni ally bashes Italian leader's 'vote theft' remarks

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini has publicly criticised fellow Italian politician and Party of European Socialists (PES) Secretary-General Giacomo Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy, saying it was inappropriate for Europeans to lecture a country with 970 million voters on democratic principles.

Forza Italia is a coalition partner of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Bergamini stressed that India has its own established political institutions and an independent judiciary to address internal disputes and grievances in accordance with the country's democratic framework.

In a post on her Facebook account, Bergamini referred to Filibeck's remarks at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress and expressed disapproval of his intervention in India's domestic political debate.

"An Italian representative from the European Socialists and Democrats group, while attending a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress party, attacked Prime Minister Modi's BJP, declaring: 'Vote thieves, step down from your seats'," she said.

Bergamini said Filibeck's comments came amid criticism by the Indian opposition of the ruling government over the revision of electoral rolls, a process aimed at updating voter lists and removing duplicate entries, names of deceased individuals and those who have relocated.

Expressing her views on the issue, Bergamini said democratic societies allow political parties and individuals to raise allegations and put forward their arguments, but such claims must be supported by evidence.

"I believe that, in a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they choose -- provided, of course, that they can substantiate them. Furthermore, in instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debates of a major friendly nation -- a country with which Italy has established a 'special strategic partnership', fostering deep cooperation across all sectors," Bergamini said.

She further underlined the importance of respecting India's democratic institutions.

"Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any disputes or grievances should be addressed in accordance with, and with respect for, the established rules of democracy," she added.

The controversy follows Filibeck's remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026, held in Hyderabad on November 14, where he shared the stage with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

During his address, Filibeck claimed that Indian democracy was "under attack" and being "hijacked". He also echoed the Congress party's campaign slogan, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, leave your seat), in criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Bergamini's remarks came in response to Filibeck's comments, with the Italian legislator maintaining that disagreements and complaints concerning India's electoral processes should be addressed through the country's own democratic institutions and judicial system.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also condemned the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for making "anti-India" statements at an international conference, accusing him of trying to malign the country's image out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats.

Referring to the 'Bharat Summit 2026' held in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister said the Congress had invited Left-wing propagandists from across the world and that Rahul Gandhi had used the platform, despite its name, to express anti-India views and tarnish India's reputation before the global community.

"Rahul Gandhi is venting his frustration over continuous electoral defeats by making 'anti-India' statements at international conferences," he added.

He asserted that winning elections requires working at the grassroots in villages rather than undertaking foreign tours and defaming the nation's development journey abroad.

India and Italy maintain a Special Strategic Partnership, driven by close high-level political engagement, growing economic ties, and scientific cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni upgraded bilateral relations to a Special Strategic Partnership in May 2026, building upon the Joint Strategic Action Plan (2025–2029).

--IANS

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