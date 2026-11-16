Shiv Sena(UBT) questions legality of 'phone tapping'; cites Telecom, Telegraph Acts in 'Samaana'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over allegations of illegal phone tapping, drawing parallels to international political scandals and branding the practice an "assault" on Indian democracy.

The Thackeray camp, in an editorial in the party's mouthpiece, 'Samaana', referred to the recent explosive claims by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleging that incriminating evidence against PM Modi is stored on his phone, which he claims authorities are attempting to erase and monitor.

The editorial argued that intercepting the communications of opposition leaders under PM Modi’s directives constitutes a severe criminal offence and an invasion of privacy. It highlighted that under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Section 20 of the Telecommunication Act, 2023, legal interception by central or state home secretaries is strictly restricted to national security threats, sovereignty, and public emergencies -- conditions it argues do not apply to political opponents.

The Thackeray camp further suggested that the alleged surveillance apparatus under the current administration is not limited to Rahul Gandhi alone, claiming that prominent figures within the ruling establishment -- including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and senior military officers -- may also be targets.

Recalling the controversy surrounding the Israeli-developed Pegasus spyware introduced during PM Modi’s tenure, the editorial likened current events to the political downfall of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The editorial remarked that just as Netanyahu faced electoral defeat after targeting political rivals, similar political tides signal an impending loss for the current central leadership, with Rahul Gandhi poised to assume power.

The editorial also revisited past political controversies in Maharashtra, accusing Devendra Fadnavis of leveraging the state police machinery and top-ranking Director General of Police (DGP) officials -- who were allegedly sent to Israel for phone-tapping training -- to monitor key political rivals and journalists during previous regime shifts.

Concluding with a stern warning, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stated that if constitutional frameworks and democratic norms are subverted through authoritarian surveillance, public trust in governance will collapse, potentially driving citizens to the streets to overthrow a "corrupt and tyrannical government".

--IANS

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