Shriya Pilgaonkar explores Perth’s cultural walks, street art and stunning sunsets

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has been soaking in the sights and experiences of Perth as she kicked off her Western Australia road trip.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has been soaking in the sights and experiences of Perth as she kicked off her Western Australia road trip.

From exploring the city's cultural walks and vibrant street art to stargazing at the Pinnacles, cycling through Rottnest Island's stunning blue waters and spotting quokkas, Shriya took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her memorable getaway.

“A few Perth-fact days in and around Perth. First stop of my Western Australia road trip !

Loved getting to know the city through cultural walks and street art. My favourite thing about Perth though was how much the scenery changed without going very far!” Shriya wrote as the caption.

She also spoke about enjoying an impromptu concert in Fremantle and witnessing some of the most beautiful sunsets during her few days in and around Perth.

“From stargazing at the Pinnacles to cycling past some ridiculous shades of blue on Rottnest (stopping for every quokka ) to ending up at an impromptu concert in Fremantle. There's so much to do in and around .Also the best sunsets every evening ! All this only in a few days.”

Shriya, who is the daughter of actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, she went onto establish herself with successful web series such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.

She was last seen in Haiwaan, a neo-noir crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film, Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

It marks the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years, where they last collaborated in Tashan as well as the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in October 2025. The film opened to a lukewarm response at the box office, ending up as a massive box-office disaster.

--IANS

dc/