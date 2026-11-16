November 16, 2026 10:14 AM हिंदी

India, Egypt have exciting opportunities in transforming transport, supply chain infra

India, Egypt have exciting opportunities in transforming transport, supply chain infra

Cairo, Nov 16 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met several top leaders here, discussing immense opportunities for India and Egypt to strengthen trade and investments in the next five years.

The minister said that India and Egypt have exciting opportunities to work together in transforming transport, logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

“Had an excellent meeting with Lt. Gen. Eng. Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s Minister of Transport, to explore greater collaboration in railways, highways, ports and multimodal connectivity. Looking forward to seeing Indian and Egyptian companies collaborating more in Egypt’s infrastructure development,” Goyal posted on X.

He met Egypt's Minister of Industry, Khaled Hasham Ali Maher, and discussed ways to strengthen India-Egypt industrial ties.

“Indian businesses in Egypt are contributing to investment, jobs, exports, and innovation, and we discussed how to support their further growth. Egypt's location makes it a gateway to Africa, Europe, and the Arab world, and a natural partner for joint manufacturing, technology tie-ups, and resilient supply chains,” said the Commerce Minister.

They also explored how their industrial policy can complement Make in India, and how to strengthen MSMEs through joint training in automation and advanced manufacturing, and technology sharing.

Goyal said on Sunday that India and Egypt will now work on the Terms of Reference and examine the potential of either a Preferential Trade Agreement or a free trade agreement (FTA).

He said that there are immense opportunities for India and Egypt to strengthen trade and investments in the next five years, adding that the presence of over 700 registered Indian companies in Egypt reflects the growing depth of business ties between the two nations.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the India-Egypt Business Forum Meeting here, the minister said The relations between our leaders are very good, and the ties between our business communities are strong.

“Furthermore, the civilisations and histories of both nations are thousands of years old. So, along with working to bring both ancient civilisations closer together, we are also bringing trade and industry closer,” Goyal told IANS.

Over 300 companies from India and Egypt across sectors met under one roof at the India-Egypt Business Forum.

—IANS

na/

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