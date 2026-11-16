Ravie Dubey says playing Lord Lakshman in ‘Ramayana’ is a gift

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Ravie Dubey, who played the role of Lord Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Ramayana’, reflected on how playing the revered character was an opportunity to serve the epic rather than pursue personal ambitions.

Taking to Instagram, Ravie shared a string of pictures of himself as Lord Lakshman and few BTS scenes from the latest release.

“On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I’d forgotten the feeling of. I felt ‘seen’, and the love in it felt infinite. I think that’s all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance,” Ravie wrote in the caption.

He added: “That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I’m still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude. Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble.”

“In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I’m called upon.Offer All i could mentally ,physically and spiritually. That was truly all I wanted but You all rewarded me with so much more.”

He went on to share: @castingchhabra bhai, that one call from you has truly changed my life m so grateful, @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @niteshtiwari22 sir, you are rare human beings & iam indebted you put me on a set with the greatest talent in the world. A set where I was the most junior and the least accomplished, and yet from the day I walked in, you gave me just as much love, just as much respect and just as much room to do my work.”

The actor said he “was scared, What if I’d disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important ? What if I’d done too little? What if I’d gone overboard? What if i’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself.”

“And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There’s so much joy in it, of course. But there’s also a very tender relief.To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart . I’m sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy.

Siya Ram have held us in their embrace, and Shri Hanuman is carrying us forward on his shoulders. While shri Lakshman fiercely protects us, Thank you all for seeing me.”

“Thank you for giving Shri Lakshman so much love. I dont know what to do with the enormity of it I bow my head in gratitude and I pray and promise to spend my life being worthy of it.”

--IANS

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