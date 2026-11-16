Andreeva beats Svitolina to win WTA Finals

Indian Wells, Nov 16 (IANS) Mirra Andreeva beat Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to win the WTA Finals in her first appearance. The 19-year-old Russian finished 2026 with 55 tour-level wins and four titles, having also triumphed in Adelaide, Linz and at the French Open.

At 19, Andreeva’s win in 1 hour and 48 minutes against Svitolina made her the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

A straight-sets sweep on debut puts her in even rarer company. Chris Evert did it at the inaugural edition in 1972, and Serena Williams won three matches in straight sets in 2001 before taking the title by walkover.

"It feels amazing to be a part of this group of people,” Andreeva said of becoming a WTA Finals champion. "Super grateful for my team for pushing me to my limits… Thanks for fighting for me and for forcing me to do everything I need to do."

Mirra powered to her maiden WTA Finals title without dropping a set, securing the World No. 2 WTA Ranking in the process and setting herself up for a likely run at No. 1 early in the 2027 season. Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Andreeva had also beaten Svitolina in group play and again in championship match. Earlier in the tournament, she claimed a statement win over 2026 Paribas Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the group stage after winning 11 consecutive games from 1-4 down in the first set.

Andreeva and Svitolina traded breaks early in the opening set before the Russian broke again and held serve to take a 5-3 lead. Andreeva failed to serve out the set at 5-4, but broke Svitolina for a third time before converting her second opportunity to close out the set.

The French Open champion maintained her momentum in the second set, conceding just two points across the final two games to seal victory and collect 3.37 million U.S. dollars in prize money.

Andreeva, who is set to finish the year at a career-high world No. 2, paid tribute to her team during the trophy ceremony. She thanked her team for "helping me work every day, pushing me to my limits and forcing me to do stuff when I don't want to do anything."

"The last person I want to thank is myself," she added.

--IANS

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