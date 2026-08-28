Sylvester Stallone wishes daughter Sophia on b’day: 30 years of making us proud

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Hollywood’s action icon Sylvester Stallone wished his daughter Sophia Stallone a happy 30th birthday, celebrating three decades of pride in his “amazing daughter”.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring him with Sophia from their younger days to now.

“30 years of making us proud. Happy birthday to my amazing daughter Sophia!!! We love you always @sophiastallone,” Stallone wrote as the caption.

Sophia is the daughter of Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin. Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 and were in a relationship. In May 1997, Stallone and Flavin married.

The couple has three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. His daughters were chosen to share the role of Golden Globe Ambassador at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Stallone’s biopic ‘I Play Rocky’ is set to arrive in Indian theatres on November 13, a week after its limited theatrical release in the US.

The film is a biopic on Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

Long before Rocky Balboa became a global cultural icon, Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor with little money, few opportunities and one unwavering belief, that he could write and star in a story that would change his life. ‘I Play Rocky’ takes audiences behind the scenes of that extraordinary chapter.

The octogenarian made his screen debut in 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

His official launch into mainstream cinema came in 1974 with his starring role in "The Lords of Flatbush". Shortly after, he wrote and starred in the 1976 blockbuster "Rocky", which established him as a global icon.

On the work front, the actor is currently working on the much-anticipated project ‘Frisco King’

--IANS

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