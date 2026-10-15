Sydney Thunder bolster their squad with Trent Boult’s addition BBL 16

Sydney, Oct 15 (IANS) New Zealand fast-bowling star Trent Boult will return to the Big Bash League after signing a one-year contract with Sydney Thunder, adding international pedigree and a potent left-arm option to the franchise’s bowling attack ahead of the 16th edition of the tournament.

The 37-year-old will be available throughout the season, including the finals, and is expected to partner compatriot Lockie Ferguson as Thunder look to strengthen a bowling unit that struggled to make an impact last season.

Boult previously featured in the BBL for Melbourne Stars during the 2022-23 campaign, appearing in eight matches. His arrival at Thunder marks a return to Australian franchise cricket, with the experienced pacer eager to make an impact both on the field and among supporters.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Big Bash again and joining Lockie (Ferguson) at Thunder. The way he gets involved is what I’m hoping to mirror and make a mark like he has, not just with the team but the fans as well. Cricket has given me so much over the years and I’m still at the stage where I love going out there, contributing, taking wickets and trying to be aggressive in the Powerplay,” Boult said in a statement.

The signing is among the first major steps in Sydney Thunder’s efforts to rebuild following a disappointing previous season. Former England captain Andrew Flintoff, appointed head coach after the club parted ways with Trevor Bayliss in February, will lead the side’s push to return to the finals.

Flintoff believes the combination of Boult and Ferguson could give Thunder the new-ball threat they have lacked, with the contrasting angles of the left-arm and right-arm quicks expected to offer greater variety.

“Trent (Boult) has an amazing reputation for being a great bloke, a team player and a world-class performer. Having a couple Kiwis in the team who have played a lot of cricket together over the years brings a level of familiarity and I think they complement each other really well as a right-arm and left-arm pairing. One of the things we haven’t been able to do in recent times is take wickets with the new ball, so hopefully these two can remedy that,” Flintoff said in a statement.

Although Flintoff had already brought his international career to a close before Boult made his New Zealand debut in 2009, the former England all-rounder was a figure the Kiwi quick admired growing up.

Boult is now looking forward to working under Flintoff as Thunder pursue a title that has eluded both men during their distinguished careers.

“Every cricketer idolised Freddie (Flintoff) as a kid (and) I was one of them. I’m sure he wants to bring the group together, create a great culture, and work towards something special. We’re trying to achieve the top prize, and it will take small steps, but I’m looking forward to hopefully achieving something special with this club,” Boult said.

Boult’s credentials make him a significant addition to the squad. He has claimed 601 wickets across Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals, placing him fourth among New Zealand’s leading wicket-takers in each of the three formats.

Since stepping away from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Boult has remained a regular presence in franchise competitions around the world. His 2026 schedule has included appearances in South Africa’s SA20, the Indian Premier League, Major League Cricket in the United States, England’s The Hundred and the European T20 Premier League.

Eight Kiwi players have secured contracts with Australian franchises, with several making arrangements with New Zealand Cricket to balance their international commitments and participation in the competition.

--IANS

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