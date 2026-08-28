Swanand Kirkire on collaborating with Shekhar Ravjiani: ‘Maati’ is significant of our working journey together over past 12 years

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) National Award-winning musician Swanand Kirkire opened up about his long-standing collaboration with Shekhar Ravjiani, describing their latest independent song ‘Maati’ as a deeply significant milestone in their 12-year creative journey.

“Working with Shekhar has always been something I look forward to. We have always had a great collaboration together whenever we work with each other. But this song particularly is significant of our working journey together over the past 12 years (sic),” Kirkire told IANS.

The idea of Maati was first born nearly twelve years ago, when Swanand and Shekhar found themselves sitting at a coffee shop after wrapping up work at a studio on a rainy afternoon. What began as a conversation about creating something fresh, intimate and beyond the conventional eventually evolved into the larger musical vision of Maati.

He said the song, which first took shape during a rainy afternoon while they were working together, has evolved over more than a decade and holds a meaning that goes beyond being just a single or an album.

“For a song to simmer for over a decade truly means for us as artists that this song means more than just a single or an album; its very fabric and meaning goes beyond for us. Shekhar and i wanted to do this song 12 years ago; the thought came to us while working and stemmed from an afternoon of rain and us working (sic.).

“The song built from there has come such a long way and to now finally bring to the world means a lot to us (sic).”

A soulful romantic ballad, with 6 songs brings together Swanand’s lyrics and vocals with Shekhar’s music, creating a track that is rooted in emotion, nostalgia and the beauty of love.

The two have envisioned each song in the collection as a raindrop, with every track representing a unique drop that comes together to form Maati. Piyarva will be the first Boond (raindrop) from this six-song musical collection to be released.

--IANS

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