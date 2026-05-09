Suvinder Vicky says Raghuveer’s obsession with gold medal in ‘Glory’ defines his entire life

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Suvinder Vicky, who is gaining all the love for playing a formidable boxing coach obsessed with the Olympic gold medal in the latest series “Glory”, doesn’t see his character’s fixation as a negative trait.

Speaking about obsession and passion being two different traits, Suvinder Vicky does not shy away from calling the former a good thing, as his character has a legacy to carry forward.

“He (Raghuveer) has a legacy from his forefathers, which he has adopted. Or whatever he has learnt from them, he is taking it forward. So, I don't think there is anything wrong in that,” Suvinder told IANS.

Talking about his character’s mindset, the actor said: “Raghuveer doesn't see anything in front of him. For him, the desire to get the Olympic gold is the main thing. Family is secondary. And you must have seen that he is famous as a ‘coach sir’.”

“So, even his own children are not allowed to call him papa or daddy or bapu. He enjoys being called ‘coach sir’. So, it is his satisfaction that he is associated with it. So, yeah, it's good,” he concluded.

“Glory” also stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Kunal Thakur, and Kashmira Pardeshi. It is about the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing.

It dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

Suvinder was a rare find in the 2023 series “Kohrra”, which helped him skyrocket to fame. The actor has been in the industry since 1995. He was first seen in the DD National series called “Full Tension”.

He was also seen in CAT, a crime thriller starring Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Danish Sood, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar.

Suvinder gained major recognition for playing Brigadier Jehangir in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar-The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

--IANS

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