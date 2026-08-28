Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt b’day note for daughter Alisah: I named her ‘God’s precious gift’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen celebrated her daughter Alisah’s 17th birthday with a heart-melting note, calling her a “beautiful, thoughtful, kind and generous soul”.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her with Alisah and other family members.

“Happpppyyyyy Birthday Shona @alisahsen_ A beautiful, thoughtful, kind and generous soul…one, that a very loving God gifted me on this day, 17 years ago…I named her “God’s precious gift” ALISAH,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress talked about the person Alisah has grown up to be.

“As time goes by & I witness the person behind the name…there is a deep,happy knowing, that you will indeed be a gift…for this world & humanity at large…I am proud of who you are & the grace of God that flows through you!!! I remain in awe of your simplicity…love you sooooooo much!!! #duggadugga Maa,” she added.

The actress is the mother of two adopted daughters. At the age of 24, she adopted her first daughter, Renee Sen, in 2000, while her second daughter, Alisah, joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

She has also worked in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali, where she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the miniseries, which was released in 2023.

--IANS

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