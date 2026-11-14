Suriya tells Tovino Thomas: Can't thank you enough for being our Victor!

Chennai, Nov 14(IANS) Actor Suriya, who played the lead in director Jithu Madhavan's blockbuster film 'Scene', has now thanked Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas for agreeing to play Victor, a character with negative shades, in the film.

Even as industry circles confirmed that the film had emerged a huge blockbuster and that was still continuing to set the cash registers ringing at the box office, Suriya took to his X timeline to pen the note of gratitude.

Posting the clip in which Tovino Thomas's character is introduced in the film, Suriya wrote, "Dear @ttovino, I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express(heart symbol)."

Suriya also thanked all the actors and technicians from the Malayalam film industry who had been a part of Scene.

He wrote,"And to all my wonderful co actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being with us on #Scene. It’s our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema!"

For the unaware, Scene featured a number of actors from the Malayalam film industry. The film, in which Suriya played a visually impaired police officer called Inbaraj, had Malayalam actor Naslen playing the antagonist. Naslen played Eeswaran, a serial killer. Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim played a character called Maya, an assitant to Inbaraj in the film, which also featured veteran Malayalam actor Lal as Suriya's superior officer. Tovino Thomas too played a pivotal role as Victor, a serial killer nabbed by Inbaraj.

The film, which hit screens worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali this year, has already emerged a huge blockbuster. Its box office collections have already crossed the Rs 205 crore mark, with industry insiders saying the film was still going strong.

The film, which was produced by Zhagaram Studios, was being tenatively referred to as Suriya 47 before the announcement of its title.

Scene, which has been directed by Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan, boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film was by Vineeth Augustian while music was by Sushin Shyam. The film had production design by Ashwini Kale and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Chethan D Souza was the stunt choreographer for this project.

--IANS

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