Badr Agreement could threaten Western security interests: Report

Washington, Nov 14 (IANS) The Badr agreement involving Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Indonesia could pose a broader strategic challenge to Western interests if military cooperation deepens and its members begin coordinating their strategic interests, a report has warned.

With the framework remaining open to expansion beyond its four founding members, Washington should act before the arrangement becomes further entrenched, it stated.

The pact could challenge Western influence, weaken US leverage over arms transfers and sanctions, and create alternative channels for sensitive military technology to reach actors hostile to Western interests, according to a report in American think tank ‘Middle East Forum’.

“Four Muslim-majority states signed a defence memorandum in Doha on October 21, 2026. Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Indonesia call it the Badr agreement. So far, it is a Memorandum of Understanding, not a treaty alliance. However, the intention is plain: deeper Sunni cooperation. Ultimately, the Badr agreement might contribute to a broader Sunni security architecture. The United States should be alert,” the report detailed.

“The Turkish Defence Ministry says the memorandum covers military production, research and development, technical training, and joint exercises. Turkey supplies technology. Pakistan and Indonesia supply factories and skilled labor. Qatar supplies capital,” it added.

The report noted that the industrial pillar of the Badr agreement carries security implications of its own. Each of the four members, it said, has established military procurement links with multiple suppliers.

Turkey operates US systems, while placing considerable emphasis on domestic production based on NATO standards. Pakistan relies heavily on American-origin military hardware, Qatar maintains a diverse inventory of advanced Western systems, and Indonesia also operates a substantial range of Western equipment, the report mentioned.

“Joint production and technical training would bring these systems into the same workshops. Engineers can study each other’s hardware. Reverse engineering becomes easier. So does unauthorised transfer. A component licensed to one member could reach another member, or a third party, without its original supplier’s consent,” it stated.

According to the report, Washington and its allies should closely monitor the defence-technology transfers associated with the Badr agreement. They should seek assurances from Turkey, a NATO ally, that allied technology will be safeguarded in any joint projects.

Equally important is a review of the end-use conditions attached to US-origin systems in Pakistan’s arsenal, particularly against the backdrop of its close military cooperation with China, the report highlighted

Highlighting the wider implications, it said, “The Badr agreement also raises a question about who else might benefit. Pakistan, Turkey and Qatar each have ties to Islamist groups. Pakistan shelters Islamist militant factions. Turkey and Qatar both support the Muslim Brotherhood and host Hamas figures.”

--IANS

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