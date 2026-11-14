Bhagyashree joins Sharvari during a heartfelt performance of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sharvari was unable to contain her excitement as she was joined by 'one of the most iconic Rajshri heroines' Bhagyashree for a heartfelt performance on the title track of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

The clip published by Sharvari on Saturday on her official handle opened with her dancing to the melodious number. However, she soon also pulled Bhagyashree into the frame. After flaunting their graceful moves together, Sharvari and Bhagyashree shared a warm hug, after which the latter also planted a kiss on the former's forehead.

Expressing her excitement, Sharvari penned the caption, "It’s the most special feeling to share this little moment full of prem with Bhagyashree ma’am, one of the most iconic Rajshri heroines...Grateful for your kindness, love and blessings! I will cherish this moment forever! (sic)."

"And because you taught generations ki ‘Dosti ka ek usool hai, madam .. no sorry, no thank you’...So I’ll just say I love you...Maine Pyar Kiya #YehPremMolLiya..In theatres from 27th Nov 2026," she went on to add.

Himesh Reshammiya, who has composed the track, reacted to the post with red heart, fire, and clap emojis.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented, "How lovely", followed by a red heart emoticon.

Abhay Verma added, "Soooo sweet yaaa".

Earlier, Sharvari called her experience of dancing alongside her idol Madhuri Dixit 'surreal' and 'special'.

She uploaded a video of herself dancing on 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', and spilled her excitement about receiving love from the 'Dhak Dhak' girl.

Sharvari wrote on the photo-sharing app, “So honoured to receive this much prem from one of the OG Rajshri heroines of Sooraj Barjatya sir… the one and only Madhuri Dixit ma’am. Getting to dance alongside my idol feels surreal and soooo special. Thank you ma’am, you are the best!"

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is slated to reach the cinema halls on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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