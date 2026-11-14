November 14, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn wished everyone on Children's Day with a happy family picture. On Saturday, the 'Omkara' actor uploaded a photo featuring him, his wife, Kajol, daughter Nysa, son Yug, and his nephews, Aaman and Daanish.

Posting the joyful image on his official handle, Ajay penned the caption, "Love, joy & endless blessings to every child in the world especially my precious ones (Red heart emoji) Happy Children’s Day (sic)."

Aaman, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Azaad', reacted to the post with two red heart emoticons.

Daanish also dropped two blue hearts and a sparkle emoji.

Kajol's sister and Ajay's sister-in-law, Tanishaa Mukerji, shared a smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier today, Kajol wished Children's Day to her daughter, Nysa, and son, Yug, with a picture of the sibling duo, most likely from Durga Puja.

The 'K3G' actress wished that all the forthcoming adventures of her children might lead to hilarious moments that she can tease them about later on.

"Happy Children’s day to the ones I made… May all ur grand adventures have funny videos that I can always make fun of (Folded hands emoticons) #HappyChildrensDay (sic)," Kajol penned on her Instagram account.

Both Ajay and Kajol often shower love on their kids on social media.

As Yug turned a year older in September, Ajay shared a sweet wish, calling him his 'favourite little troublemaker'.

The 'Drishyam' actor penned, "Still my favourite little troublemaker… just not so little anymore (laughing with tears and red heart emoji) Happy birthday, my boy! Love you."

Additionally, Kajol had also shared, "#sweetsixteen can’t believe we’re already there.. it’s a moment of disbelief almost. Because whenever I see u I still see a little boy almost superimposed on you. And I know ur taller and stronger now but for me that will always be the case.. small you and big you all mixed together.”

--IANS

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Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews