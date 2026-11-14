‘PM doesn’t do it’: Sam Pitroda on Rahul Gandhi’s phone tap claim

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging phone tapping by the Central government, his party colleague and Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda appeared to differ with him, saying “PM doesn’t do it”.

Eighty-four-year-old Pitroda, in an interview with NDTV, not only distanced himself from Gandhi’s claim but also appeared to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial allegation made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The technology expert said that he doesn't believe the PM does it. "PM doesn't do that. PM doesn't take a screwdriver and get on a computer," Pitroda said, adding that he has good reason to believe that his own phone was also tapped.

"My phone is tapped, my laptop is attacked, my bank accounts are under surveillance. I have consulted experts, and they have, after examining my devices, cautioned me about tapping," Pitroda said, refusing to name who he believed tapped his phone.

On Friday, Gandhi claimed that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "foreign powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is, as the latter taps his phone.

Pitroda, officially known as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, has been in the news for his recent exchange of festive wishes with PM Modi, prompting clarification that the two Gujaratis bond well.

Pitroda is a telecom inventor, entrepreneur, development thinker, and policymaker who has spent 50 years in information and communications technology (ICT). He is also credited with having laid the foundation for India’s telecommunications and technology revolution of the 1980s.

Soon after Gandhi alleged phone tapping, the BJP hit back by recalling the alleged surveillance of senior ministers during the UPA regime, while the Congress has demanded an investigation to establish the truth.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at the Congress, recalling the controversy surrounding alleged surveillance of senior ministers during the UPA government's tenure.

The controversy regarding the surveillance or bugging of senior ministers during the UPA regime centres primarily around an incident involving the then-Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2011.

--IANS

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