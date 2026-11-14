November 14, 2026 5:59 PM हिंदी

‘PM doesn’t do it’: Sam Pitroda on Rahul Gandhi’s phone tap claim

‘PM doesn’t do it’: Sam Pitroda on Rahul Gandhi’s phone tap claim (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging phone tapping by the Central government, his party colleague and Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda appeared to differ with him, saying “PM doesn’t do it”.

Eighty-four-year-old Pitroda, in an interview with NDTV, not only distanced himself from Gandhi’s claim but also appeared to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial allegation made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The technology expert said that he doesn't believe the PM does it. "PM doesn't do that. PM doesn't take a screwdriver and get on a computer," Pitroda said, adding that he has good reason to believe that his own phone was also tapped.

"My phone is tapped, my laptop is attacked, my bank accounts are under surveillance. I have consulted experts, and they have, after examining my devices, cautioned me about tapping," Pitroda said, refusing to name who he believed tapped his phone.

On Friday, Gandhi claimed that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "foreign powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is, as the latter taps his phone.

Pitroda, officially known as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, has been in the news for his recent exchange of festive wishes with PM Modi, prompting clarification that the two Gujaratis bond well.

Pitroda is a telecom inventor, entrepreneur, development thinker, and policymaker who has spent 50 years in information and communications technology (ICT). He is also credited with having laid the foundation for India’s telecommunications and technology revolution of the 1980s.

Soon after Gandhi alleged phone tapping, the BJP hit back by recalling the alleged surveillance of senior ministers during the UPA regime, while the Congress has demanded an investigation to establish the truth.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at the Congress, recalling the controversy surrounding alleged surveillance of senior ministers during the UPA government's tenure.

The controversy regarding the surveillance or bugging of senior ministers during the UPA regime centres primarily around an incident involving the then-Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2011.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

Jr NTR announces his next with Anil Ravipudi: This one’s going to be a laugh riot

Jr NTR announces his next with Anil Ravipudi: This one’s going to be a laugh riot

Weak healthcare system keeping polio alive in Pakistan: Report

Weak healthcare system keeping polio alive in Pakistan: Report

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil picks joint-most wickets for Afghanistan on Test debut in the second match against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. Photo credit: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil picks joint-most wickets for Afghanistan on Test debut

No sporting penalty for Yamaha for missing Qatar MotoGP, confirms FIM president (Credit: X/Yamaha MotoGP)

No sporting penalty for Yamaha for missing Qatar MotoGP, confirms FIM president

NCP (SP) open to delimitation if states get equal 50 pc seat hike: Supriya Sule (Photo: IANS)

NCP (SP) open to delimitation if states get equal 50 pc seat hike: Supriya Sule

India commits over 7 million euros to Elettra 2.0 project in Italy: Dr Jitendra Singh

India commits over 7 million euros to Elettra 2.0 project in Italy: Dr Jitendra Singh

Bangladeshi who urged compatriots to enter Greece illegally deported after third asylum rejection (Representational Image)

Bangladeshi who urged compatriots to enter Greece illegally deported after third asylum rejection

AI going to complement natural intelligence in coming times: Doctors at Delhi Critical Care Symposium

AI going to complement natural intelligence in coming times: Doctors at Delhi Critical Care Symposium

Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea faces five to six months out after hamstring surgery (Credit: Instagram/Ander Barrenetxea)

Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea faces five to six months out after hamstring surgery

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews