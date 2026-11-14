Rahul Gandhi launches Telangana Gig Workers' Welfare scheme, assures data rights, insurance and rest zones

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed gig workers at the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, asserting that the Congress government was fulfilling its earlier promise to protect and partner with them.

Speaking in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi recalled meeting gig workers earlier and hearing their grievances.

"The Congress Party, our Chief Minister, all of us promised you that we would act on your demands... This was our promise, and today we are fulfilling it," the LoP said.

Highlighting the centrality of data in the 21st century, LoP Gandhi noted that platforms such as Uber and delivery apps run on workers' data, yet gig workers previously had no access to information about their own rides, deliveries, time spent or earnings.

The new law, he said, would put this data in their hands on their mobile phones, giving them control over the work they perform and the payments they receive.

He announced the creation of Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones across Hyderabad and other cities where workers can park, rest and recover after long hours in the sun.

On social security, Gandhi said every gig worker would receive Rs 5 lakh accident insurance and Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

In addition, one per cent of every transaction—whether a ride or a delivery—would be directed to a workers' board and then into the individual's bank account to build future savings and pension security.

Drawing a sharp ideological contrast, LoP Gandhi said there were two mindsets in the present era.

"One, associated with the BJP-RSS, treated workers as bonded labour whose blood and sweat enriched billionaires and large platforms. The other, represented by the Congress, viewed gig workers and labourers as the foundation of the country and sought a partnership with them."

"We will make you (gig workers) our partners... We will take full responsibility for your families' education and health," he assured the gathering, urging them not to panic.

He thanked the gig workers for their support and offering solidarity to them and their families.

--IANS

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