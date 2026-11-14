AFC U17 Qualifiers: Raj Singh scores four as India hammer Guam 12-0

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 14 (IANS) India produced a dominant performance to register a massive 12-0 victory over Guam in their second Group E match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia on Saturday.

Raj Singh Wahengbam and captain Dallalmuon Gangte scored hat-tricks, with Raj Singh finding the net four times, as India continued their impressive campaign after opening their account with a 4-2 win over Singapore.

The victory was India's third biggest in an AFC qualifying match at the U17 level, narrowly behind their 13-0 victories against Macau in 1984 and Brunei Darussalam in 2024.

With six points from two matches, India moved to the top of Group E on goal difference, ahead of Palestine, their next opponents on Tuesday. Singapore have three points, while Malaysia and Guam are yet to open their accounts. Only the group winners will secure qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027.

India started on the front foot and took the lead in the fifth minute through Leo Thongbam, who headed home Malsawmtluanga's left-footed cross at the near post.

Gangte then took charge of the scoring with three goals in the first half. The Indian captain found the net in the 13th, 27th and 32nd minutes, making the most of rebounds and passes inside the penalty area to extend India's advantage.

Hrishikesh Manavathi also got his name on the scoresheet in the 20th minute, finishing from close range on the right as India went into the half-time break with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Gangte, who had also scored a hat-trick against Singapore, was substituted at half-time after another impressive performance.

India continued their attacking approach after the restart and added seven more goals, despite heavy rainfall that made conditions difficult in the second half.

David Mangang Irom increased the lead in the 53rd minute with a powerful finish before Raj Singh Wahengbam began his remarkable scoring spell two minutes later.

The forward struck in the 55th, 73rd, 83rd and 84th minutes to complete his four-goal performance and take India's tally into double figures.

Felix Meitei Saikhom, who came on at half-time, also made an immediate impact with his runs down the left flank. He scored in the 56th minute, while Ristik Maity completed the 12-0 victory with a close-range finish in the 87th minute.

India dominated possession throughout the contest, using quick passing and movement to break down Guam's defence. Their opponents struggled to cope with the pace and attacking quality of the Indian players, while goalkeeper Maroof Shafi had very little to do at the other end.

Guam had entered the contest after suffering defeats against Palestine and Singapore, and India made full use of the opportunity to improve their goal difference.

The emphatic result sets up an important encounter against Palestine on Tuesday, with both teams currently on six points and the group leaders separated by goal difference. India will need another strong performance to strengthen their chances of securing a place in next year's continental tournament.

--IANS

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