November 14, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Liberian military delegation visits Indian Navy's training establishments in Kochi

Liberian military delegation visits Indian Navy's training establishments in Kochi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) A three-member training delegation of the Armed Forces of Liberia visited training establishments of the Indian Navy in Kochi and the Indian Naval Academy with focus on strengthening India-Liberia maritime cooperation, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

“A three-member training delegation of the Armed Forces of Liberia, led by Chief of Training Lt Col Eden T. Jally, visited training establishments of Indian Navy at Kochi, and Indian Naval Academy from 09-13 Nov 26,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Highlighting the focus of the visit, the Navy said, “The delegation interacted with trainers and visited advanced training facilities and simulators. The interaction focused on expanding training opportunities and strengthening the capacity-building partnership between India and Liberia.”

On October 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF S4), led by India and Liberia, aims to bring the safety of seafarers and commercial shipping to the centre of global discourse and enhance international cooperation to keep ships and crews safe from attacks.

India and Liberia launched the GoF on S4 on September 25 and stand ready to support more coordination to discourage recurrence of such attacks and to safeguard the rights of seafarers.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the group seeks to bring together countries and stakeholders involved in commercial shipping and the maritime industry, as well as those that are lead providers of services or have a large seafaring community.

“The idea is to get them together so that we can bring the issue of the safety of our seafarers and the issue of the safety of commercial shipping to the centre of global discourse and discussion, and we can enhance international cooperation and operations so as to ensure that commercial shipping is not impacted, they are not attacked, and the seafarers are safe and secure,” Jaiswal had said.

The spokesperson recalled that the first meeting of the group took place in New York. It was presided over by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and was joined by 25 countries.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Jr NTR announces his next with Anil Ravipudi: This one’s going to be a laugh riot

Jr NTR announces his next with Anil Ravipudi: This one’s going to be a laugh riot

Weak healthcare system keeping polio alive in Pakistan: Report

Weak healthcare system keeping polio alive in Pakistan: Report

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil picks joint-most wickets for Afghanistan on Test debut in the second match against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. Photo credit: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil picks joint-most wickets for Afghanistan on Test debut

No sporting penalty for Yamaha for missing Qatar MotoGP, confirms FIM president (Credit: X/Yamaha MotoGP)

No sporting penalty for Yamaha for missing Qatar MotoGP, confirms FIM president

NCP (SP) open to delimitation if states get equal 50 pc seat hike: Supriya Sule (Photo: IANS)

NCP (SP) open to delimitation if states get equal 50 pc seat hike: Supriya Sule

India commits over 7 million euros to Elettra 2.0 project in Italy: Dr Jitendra Singh

India commits over 7 million euros to Elettra 2.0 project in Italy: Dr Jitendra Singh

Bangladeshi who urged compatriots to enter Greece illegally deported after third asylum rejection (Representational Image)

Bangladeshi who urged compatriots to enter Greece illegally deported after third asylum rejection

AI going to complement natural intelligence in coming times: Doctors at Delhi Critical Care Symposium

AI going to complement natural intelligence in coming times: Doctors at Delhi Critical Care Symposium

Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea faces five to six months out after hamstring surgery (Credit: Instagram/Ander Barrenetxea)

Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea faces five to six months out after hamstring surgery

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews

Ajay Devgn wishes Children's Day with a happy picture featuring Nysa, Yug, & his nephews